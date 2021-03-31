Shirley M. Jay, 91, of Norwood

Born in Norfolk, NY on December 29, 1929 to the late Aloney and Ida Mae Nicklaw Snyder, Shirley graduated from Norwood High School in 1947 as Valedictorian of her class. She married Frederick N. Jay on August 23, 1948. He later passed away on December 12, 1993. Shirley worked at the Sunset Lodge in Norwood for 30 years, as a secretary for Dr. Samuel Livingston in Madrid for several years as well as working at the Potsdam Nursing Home. She was a devoted Christian, attending mass at St. Andrew’s Church as well as being active with the Altar and Rosary Society. Shirley loved spending time with her family and adored her cat “Daisy”. Shirley left a mark of love and kindness on everyone’s heart that she spoke too and will be deeply missed by many. Memorial donations in Shirley’s memory can be made to a charity of one’s choice and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Shirley M. Jay.