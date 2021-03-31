Tri-county region reports 40 new COVID infections

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - When it comes to new COVID-19 infections, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties reported a combined 40 cases on Wednesday.
Jefferson County
Jefferson County reported 20 new cases.
Since the pandemic began, the county has had 6,013 cases of the virus.
Two people are hospitalized.
The number of deaths remains at 82.
Officials said 5,794 people have recovered from COVID since the pandemic started.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County reported 13 new cases.
Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 6,630 cases of COVID-19 and 94 deaths.
There are 5 people hospitalized due to the coronavirus.
Officials said 106 cases are active and 6,430 cases have been released from isolation.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported 7 new cases, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 1,985.
The death toll remains at 29.
No one is hospitalized.
Officials said 1,893 people have recovered from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
