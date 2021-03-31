Watertown police officer hurt in crash expected back on job soon

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Watertown police officer who was involved in Monday’s crash that caused his vehicle to overturn near Public Square is recovering from his injuries at home.
Police said 42 year old Nate McKeever was responding to an emergency, with lights and siren on, when the collision occurred.
McKeever, who has been on the force since September 2010, was treated at Samaritan Medical Center for minor injuries and released.
Police said McKeever is expected to be back on the job by the end of this week or the beginning of next.
According to police, McKeever’s vehicle was struck as he drove on Arsenal Street when a car driven by 33 year old Allison Kearney illegally crossed Arsenal from Arcade Street.
Kearney was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, failure to obey a traffic device, and driving without an ignition interlock device, operating without insurance, and failure to yield the right of way at a stop sign.
She was issued tickets to appear in city court at a later date.
