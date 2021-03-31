Winter storm warnings tonight & into Thursday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Rain today, snow tomorrow.
Wednesday’s high temperatures in the upper 50s came early. It will become cooler and afternoon temperatures will be in the mid-40s.
Rain showers move in and stick with us into evening.
Snow starts overnight as temperatures dip into the low 30s.
There’s a winter storm warning for Jefferson and Lewis counties from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 5 p.m. Thursday. Southeastern St. Lawrence County has a warning from 2 a.m. Thursday to 2 a.m. Friday.
Snow could be heavy at time. Most places could see from 3 to 5 inches. Higher elevations could see up to 10 inches.
Highs for Thursday will be around 30 degrees.
It will be partly sunny and 35 on Good Friday.
It will be mostly sunny Saturday through Tuesday.
It will be in the 40s on Saturday and Easter Sunday. It will be in the 50s on Monday and Tuesday.
