Highlights & scores: football, soccer & basketball

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - There were variety of sports at a variety of venues Wednesday night, including rare midweek gridiron action.
In high school football action from Carthage, the Comets opened their season against Indian River.
First quarter: Indian River gets on the board when Rowan Marsell takes it in from 3 yards out on the quarterback keeper -- 8-0 Warriors.
Late in the first: Indian River expands on its lead when Landon Putnam breaks free for a 41-yard touchdown, upping the Warriors’ lead to 16-0.
Indian River goes on to beat Carthage 58-6
At Watertown High, the Cyclones played host to Lowville in another high school football contest.
Lowville strikes first when Hayden Beyer takes it in from 6 yards. The 2-point conversion was no good -- 6-0 Red Raiders
Watertown answers: Deante Hall calls his own number and takes it in from 10 yards out. Cyclones go on top 8-6
Back comes Lowville: Aidan Macaulay finds paydirt from 5 yards out on the quarterback keeper -- 12-8 Lowville.
Red Raiders win 48-36.
In girls’ high school soccer under the lights in Adams, the South Jefferson Lady Spartans hosted Immaculate Heart.
Early in the first half: IHC gets on the board when Kaily Montgomery finds the mark -- 1-0 Lady Cavs.
South Jeff comes back to beat IHC 2-1.
In the final day of Northern Athletic Conference basketball, it was Parishville-Hopkinton hosting Madrid-Waddington.
Jake Morgan puts the jackets on top 2.
Kyle Stoner feeds Jake Harmer for 2 of his game-high 19.
Kaden Kingston spots up for 3. Jackets by 7.
Peyton Snell puts the Panthers on the board.
Conner Hendershot finds Burt Chevier, who hits the trifecta.
Colby Beldock finds Logan Cardova for 3 from the corner.
Logan LePage scores as Madrid-Waddington wins 52-33.
Wednesday’s local scores
High school football
Lowville 48, Watertown 36
Indian River 58, Carthage 6
South Jefferson 39, Beaver River 28
Boys’ high school soccer
General Brown 4, Indian River 0
Copenhagen 3, Sackets Harbor 0
Belleville Henderson 5, Thousand Islands 1
Girls’ high school soccer
General Brown 5, Indian River 1
Thousand Island 2, Belleville Henderson 0
South Jefferson 2, Immaculate Heart 1
Boys’ high school basketball
Lisbon 76, Colton-Pierrepont 37
Madrid-Waddington 52, Parishville-Hopkinton 33
Girls’ high school basketball
Madrid-Waddington 71, Parishville-Hopkinton 23
Men’s college lacrosse
SUNY Potsdam 16, Morrisville 5
Girls’ high school swimming
St. Lawrence Central 97, Malone 73
Gouverneur 80, Salmon River 23
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.