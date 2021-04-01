‘Miles for Moose’ to raise money to combat rare disease

Miles for Moose
By 7 News Staff | April 1, 2021 at 8:55 AM EDT - Updated April 1 at 8:55 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There’s a month-long virtual walk or run to raise money to help people who have a rare genetic disease.

Andrea Carr says her grandson Benson – who she affectionately calls Moose – was diagnosed with cystinosis when he was 18 months old.

She’s organizing a fundraiser she’s calling Miles for Moose.

It’s a 5.7-mile walk or run that people can complete between May 1 and May 31.

You can register at eventbrite.com or on the event’s Facebook page.

