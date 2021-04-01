Some head to online waitlist for vaccine appointments

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - If there’s a motto to the COVID-19 vaccine effort, it could be “waste no dose.”
Now, there’s a website that make sure spare shots get used quickly. It’s called Dr. B.
When Jeffrey Kimball signed up, it took just a few days before he was in line for the shot.
“Public Health was the one who actually told me about Dr. B,” Kimball said. “They said that’s who they have partnered with.”
The website is a waitlist and it matches vaccine providers with extra doses to people who are willing to get the shot at a moment’s notice.
“You pretty much have to be able to drop what you’re doing because the dosage only has a certain shelf life,” Kimball said.
It’s a relatively new company that got its start just a few months ago.
“We’re just trying to do our part to more optimally allocate the most scarce resource on Earth,” Dr. B founder Cyrus Massoumi
Said, “and make the people who need it most, get it.
“It was used for the first time last week for clinics at Jefferson Community College.
“Just a click of a button, it sends out notifications, and we should be able to get responses right away,” Jefferson County Legislature chair Scott Gray said. “It’s going to be beneficial going forward.”
Gray says this resource helps with Jefferson County’s number-one objective.
“All else fails, do not waste that dose,” he said. “You get it in somebody’s arm. That’s been the mantra that we’ve been following since day one and it’s worked.”
As for Kimball, he feels relieved.
“It was a great peace of mind to finally get the first one done,” he said, “and it automatically locks you in for your second one.”
You can put yourself on the waitlist by heading to hidrb.com.
