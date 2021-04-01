Power out, water low following overnight Turin fire

TURIN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Residents in the village of Turn are being asked to conserve water after a large fire at an empty building overnight.
The call come in around 11:15 p.m. The building is at the corner of East Main Street and State Route 26.
Turin Mayor Josh Leviker tells 7 News the building, built in the 1800s, had been condemned for at least a decade and had no power to it.
Fire crews worked to protect surrounding homes.
As of 5:30 a.m., State Route 26 is closed between Potters Corners on Route 12D and West Road.
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has issued a conserve water mandate for the village until further notice. Fire crews from Turin, Lowville, Boonville, Martinsburg, Constableville, Port Leyden, and Lyons Falls responded.
State police and National Grid were also on the scene.
Power had been cut to all of the village and much of the surrounding area because of the fire and is slowly being restored.
At one point, about 250 customers were without power.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
