Willard “Bill” Weaver, 93, of Gouverneur

Bill is survived by his children Landon and Holly Weaver, Bradley Weaver and Linda Shatraw, his grandchildren Angela and Jason Ferrick, Emily and Thomas Storrin, Sheena and Patrick Hanratty, Joshua and Taylor Weaver, his great grandchildren Christian Gillan, Vincenza Gillan, Hunter Storrin, Landon Storrin, Thomas Storrin, Kurtis Brown, Anthony Hanratty, Grace Hanratty, Owen Hanratty, Khloe Weaver, and Kamden Weaver, a great, great grandson Jaylen Burton, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, his wife Margaret, an infant son John, infant daughter Catherine, his great grandson Jake Ferrick, his four sisters Sadie Bartholomew, Lisa Bush, Audrey Fuller, and Donna Hatch.