Winter weather advisories in effect

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Snow is moving through the north country, but we don’t expect it to accumulate much.
Roads could be slippery in spots, though.
There’s a winter weather advisory for Lewis County until 11 a.m. and one for southeastern St. Lawrence County until 2 a.m. Friday.
Both advisories could end earlier.
It will be mostly cloudy all day. Highs will be in the mid-30s.
It stays cloudy overnight. Lows will be around 20.
Skies clear up Friday morning. The day will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-30s.
It will be mostly sunny Saturday. Highs will be in the mid-40s.
Easter Sunday will be partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs will be around 50.
It will be in the 50s for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Skies will be mostly sunny on Monday and partly sunny on Tuesday and Wednesday.
