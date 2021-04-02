Another below-average day, but with sun

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s going to be another chilly day, but this time we’ll have plenty of sunshine.
Highs will only reach the upper 30s, which is below average for this time of year.
We’ll start the day with clouds, but it will end up sunny.
It stays clear overnight. Lows will be in the mid-20s
Saturday starts out sunny, then clouds over. Highs will be in the low 40s.
Easter Sunday will be partly sunny with highs around 50.
It will be partly to mostly sunny Monday through Thursday, with highs in the 50s all four days.
Highs start in the low 50s on Monday and reach the upper 50s by Thursday.
