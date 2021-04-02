Campaign launched to make children’s wishes come true

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Friday kicked off the first day of a campaign that aims to make nearly 200 wishes come true.
The Wish Heroes campaign is a fundraiser that enlists Make-A-Wish families, volunteers, and fans to raise funds for wishes for local, critically-ill kids.
A group met Friday at Thompson Park Zoo to celebrate the beginning of the month-long campaign.
People can donate on their own, donate to a specific Wish Hero page, or create their own page to raise money.
“While COVID-19 stopped the world, it did not stop our kids from getting sick. As a result we have almost 200 medically eligible kids waiting for their wishes, and no kids should have to wait for their wishes, and some can’t wait for their wishes,” said Make-A-Wish CNY President and CEO Diane Kupperman.
Kupperman says the goal is to raise $50,000 by April 29, which marks World Wish Day.
