Copenhagen couple arrested on child pornography charges

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Lewis County couple has been arrested on child pornography charges.
State police charged 48 James Smith and 34 year old Kerry Cooke of Copenhagen with two felony counts of possession of sexual performance by a child.
They were arrested Thursday and arraigned in Lewis County Court.
Smith and Cooke are scheduled to appear in Pinkney Town Court on April 28.
This investigation was conducted by members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which includes members of the New York State Police, Homeland Security Investigations, and the U.S. Marshals Service.
