Fort de la Presentation gets new property, plans makeover

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - The fort marches on – Fort de la Presentation in Ogdensburg that is. It has a new waterfront property and its shoreline will soon get a total makeover.
Walking the new property – the newest – at Fort de la Presentation in Ogdensburg. It’s where the original fort, the first European settlement here, actually stood.
“A 21-year-old dream come true,” said Barbara O’Keefe, Fort de la Presentation Association president.
“One local historian said this is our Plymouth Rock for the north country,” said Timothy Cryderman, Fort de la Presentation Association second vice president.
The association already owns 25 acres here on the river. It recently purchased another 2 acres. It also acquired title to artifacts discovered here in archaeological digs.
“It’s very critical that we’re able to put it back in the hands of an historic association … to really discover the potential of the site,” said Cryderman.
It also has deep water dockage. That holds potential for tall ships and even for small cruise ships.
The next project will be a complete transformation of the 25-acre site’s shoreline. It will be done with a $1.3 million state flood resiliency grant.
“In 2017 and 2019 we were flooded,” said O’Keefe.
“We’re going to elevate the roadway a little bit as well as the pathways. We’re going to have an observation deck over on the St. Lawrence side,” said Cryderman.
Other improvements include better fish habitat, toe rock for fishing and new riprap all around. The association sees it as a key to redeveloping Ogdensburg’s waterfront.
“If you’re going to build restaurants and condos and other things, you need points of interest, something for people to do,” said Cryderman.
New signage and displays are being planned to show off both the region’s European and Native-American heritage.
