Here’s why Watertown Urban Mission temporarily closed its thrift store

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown Urban Mission is transforming part of its space into a “one-stop shop.”
The mission has closed its Impossible Dream thrift store temporarily while it builds its new Community Assessment Resource, or CARE center.
The space will be used by community partners who offer support for housing services like rental assistance as well as helping landlords during the ongoing eviction moratorium.
Executive Director Dawn Cole says the center will be able to to evolve into other avenues as well.
“The space is being designed to be very flexible so that the partners who are offering services will change overtime depending on what is happening in the community and funding priorities and so forth,” she said.
Cole says the thrift store will reopen with the grand opening of the CARE center, which is expected to be complete in late spring.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.