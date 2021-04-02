KeyBank closing Carthage branch

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - The KeyBank branch in Carthage is closing.

It’s on the corner of State and North Mechanic streets.

A bank spokesperson tells 7 News how clients interact with bank branches continues to change at a rapid pace and they have seen a steady increase in client preference for digital banking.

Accounts will be moved to a Watertown branch.

It’ll close June 25. The building will be put up for sale.

For decades a bank has occupied the building - from KeyBank to First Niagara to HSBC to Marine Midland.

