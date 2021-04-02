Linda L. Ackley, 71, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Linda L. Ackley, 71, of 111 S. Meadow St., Watertown, passed away unexpectedly April 2, 2021 at her home.
Born on August 18, 1949, daughter of Lyle and Hilda (Goebler) Harten, she graduated from Watertown High School.
Linda married Robert C. “Bob” Ackley Jr., on August 26, 1989 in Watertown. Linda was a homemaker, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, working in her flower beds, watching Big Brother, Nascar and hockey.
Bob began working at Samaritan Medical Center in 1991 and currently works in the maintenance department.
Among her survivors are her beloved husband, Robert C. “Bob” Ackley Jr., three sons and a daughter in law, Shawn P. (Shereen) Daly, of Dexter, Jason C. Daly and Robert C.“Bobby” Ackley III, of Watertown; three grandchildren, Kyra, Kody and Kyle Daly; a sister and brother in law, Vicki (Thomas) Hiller, of Adams, and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents she is predeceased by a baby that died at birth and a brother, Donald Harten.
Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. Burial in Brookside Cemetery will be private for family.
Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com.
