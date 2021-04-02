Major construction project resumes Monday in Clayton

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Clayton’s big dig starts back up Monday.
The state transportation department told residents that the project will start back up for the season with water and sewer lines getting installed.
The $9.3 million project kicked off in 2019 and should be finished this summer.
Major pieces to the project include reconstructing Riverside Drive, James and Webb streets, as well as making improvements for pedestrians in the village.
Plus, all the overhead utility lines will now be underground.
