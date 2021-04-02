Michael L. Durst, 71, of Watson

WATSON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Michael L. Durst, 71, died on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at his home.
Mike was born on August 26, 1949 in Binghamton the son of the late Herbert Leon and Ethel Ruth (Baxter) Durst. He was a graduate of Chenango Valley High School, Broome Community College and from Albany State with Bachelors in Business Administration. Mike was a longtime employee of AMF in Lowville.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law and grandchildren, Jeremy M. and Stacey Durst and their three children, Adrian, Matthew, Kyle, and one grandson on the way; his three sisters and his brother, Lynda (Vince) Schmidt; Coralie (Richard) Haines; William (Barbara) Durst; and Elizabeth Durst; his nieces and nephews, Jackie, Alex and Nicky; Luke and Dylan; Jesse and Noah; and Erica.
Mike loved the outdoors and living in the Adirondacks, watching the birds and deer, and going fishing.
Per Mike’s wishes, he is to be cremated. Arrangements are with the Sundquist Funeral Home. On line condolences of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com
