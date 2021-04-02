Michael L. Durst, 71, of Watson

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law and grandchildren, Jeremy M. and Stacey Durst and their three children, Adrian, Matthew, Kyle, and one grandson on the way; his three sisters and his brother, Lynda (Vince) Schmidt; Coralie (Richard) Haines; William (Barbara) Durst; and Elizabeth Durst; his nieces and nephews, Jackie, Alex and Nicky; Luke and Dylan; Jesse and Noah; and Erica.