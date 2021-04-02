New COVID cases near 100 in tri-county region

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - When it comes to new COVID-19 infections, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties reported a combined 96 cases on Friday.
Jefferson County
Jefferson County reported 61 new cases. As always, those numbers include cases at Fort Drum.
Since the pandemic began, the county has had 6,088 cases of the virus.
Three people are hospitalized.
The number of deaths remains at 82.
Officials said 5,832 people have recovered from COVID since the pandemic started.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County reported 29 new cases.
Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 6,678 cases of COVID-19 and 94 deaths.
There are 6 people hospitalized due to the coronavirus.
Officials said 148 cases are active and 6,436 cases have been released from isolation.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported 6 new cases, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 1,996.
The death toll remains at 29.
One person is hospitalized.
Officials said 1,913 people have recovered from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
