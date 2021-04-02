Point Peninsula road getting beefed up against flooding

LYME, N.Y. (WWNY) - A stretch of a Jefferson County road often hit hard by Lake Ontario flooding is getting rebuilt thanks to money from the state.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday the start of a $5.4 million project to beef up County Route 57 in the town of Lyme.
The money was awarded to the county through the state’s Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative.
The 1,800-foot section of the road falls between Chaumont Bay and Lake Ontario on Point Peninsula and washes out when water levels get too high.
Highway crews often have to close the road and then repair it when water recedes.
The road will be raised three feet and a rock barrier will be installed to provide wind, wave, and ice protection.
It’s the only access residents who live beyond that stretch have to their homes.
