Task force formed to stop illegal cross-border weapons trade

WASHINGTON (WWNY) - The United States and Canada have formed a task force aimed at addressing gun smuggling and trafficking across the border.
The task force was announced Friday by U.S. Homeland Security Investigations and Canada Border Services Agency as another step toward stopping the illegal cross-border movement of firearms, ammunition, and explosive weapons.
“As the primary federal law enforcement agency responsible for investigating international smuggling operations, we have full confidence in our ability to identify and prosecute criminal networks and individuals attempting to break these laws,” said HSI Ottawa Attaché Michael Buckley.
The new task force will ensure that law enforcement on both sides of the border share intelligence and information so that they can detect and intercept the illegal movement of firearms.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.