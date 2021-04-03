Arts and music venues to open at 33% capacity

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Friday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that performing arts and entertainment venues can reopen.
Venues across the state can open at 33% capacity immediately. Venues can host up to 100 people indoors or up to 200 people outdoors.
If all attendees present proof of completed vaccination or recent negative test result prior to entry, capacity can increase up to 150 people indoors or up to 500 people outdoors.
Social distancing and other health protocols will remain in effect.
“New York’s beloved arts and entertainment venues have been hard hit by the public health guidance we’ve implemented to slow the spread of COVID-19, and after a long and difficult period, I am glad to see them reopen their doors to New Yorkers,” Governor Cuomo said.
“Attendees will need to follow strict guidance to keep themselves and others safe, but they’ll now be able to watch world-class performances and take part in our state’s thriving arts and culture scene once again. I encourage New Yorkers to get tested before attending events and to use Excelsior Pass to show venues that they’ve been vaccinated or tested before entering performance spaces.”
On March 26, Governor Cuomo announced the launch of Excelsior Pass - a platform developed to confirm an individual’s recent negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination to help fast-track the reopening of businesses and event venues.
