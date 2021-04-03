Athlete of the Week: Ian Anderson

Ian Anderson is a talented senior basketball player who has put together quite a resume. He’s improved every year on varsity, this year averaging over 24 points per game, he is a 90% foul shooter is also a threat from beyond the arc, with over 35 3 pointers made. He holds school records for 3 pointers in a game, in a season and foul shooting percentage, and he’s been a multiple Frontier League All-Star and also C Division co-MVP. Ian is a talented performer.