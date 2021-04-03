Athlete of the Week: Ian Anderson

TURIN, N.Y. (WWNY) - This school year, we are honoring senior student athletes who are finishing up impressive varsity careers.
This week, we honor a basketball player from South Lewis who has closed out an impressive run with the Falcons. His roundball skills earning him this week’s title.
Ian Anderson is a talented senior basketball player who has put together quite a resume. He’s improved every year on varsity, this year averaging over 24 points per game, he is a 90% foul shooter is also a threat from beyond the arc, with over 35 3 pointers made. He holds school records for 3 pointers in a game, in a season and foul shooting percentage, and he’s been a multiple Frontier League All-Star and also C Division co-MVP. Ian is a talented performer.
Ian is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for April 2, 2021.
You can hear from him and see him in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.
