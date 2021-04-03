A drive-in Easter Sunday service in Alex Bay

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Easter Sunday is a big day for church services, but with social distancing still in place, not everyone can pack into the pews. Well, one local drive-in theater is helping out.
The Alex Bay Drive-In is offering an outdoor sunrise service on the big screen.
It’s a way to socially distance while still being together in prayer.
The Black River Drive-In did this last year, however won’t this year due to the chilly temperatures expected.
The Alex Bay Drive-In service starts at 6:30 AM.
