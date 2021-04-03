Easing back into “I do’s” with bridal expo

TOWN OF LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - When it comes to wedding planning, there is always so much to do. Then throwing in a pandemic on top of it, makes some decisions harder than ever.
Well, Tug Hill Vineyards held its annual Bridal Expo on Saturday, showcasing local vendors to alleviate some of the stresses.
“Because they were impacted just as well as us and these couples, so the more people we can get locally up here, I figure we can all maybe open up together and get business going again,” said Trisha Walseman, events coordinator at Tug Hill Vineyard.
According to New York State’s current guidelines, venues are limited to 50% capacity with a maximum of 150 people. As well as all attendees having to show a negative COVID-19 tests or vaccination.
Some of these COVID-19 changes have made the past year difficult for north country businesses owners like Joseph Freeman and his music company, NNY DJ Guy.
“We’d have clients call in and be like ‘Hey, so because of everything going on, we are going to have to reschedule.’ And I am thinking ‘Oh jeez, are they going to move to a date that I already have another client?” said Freeman.
Those tough decisions are what brides-to-be have had to make throughout the year.
Many hope things will continue to open up as they get closer to their special day.
“I have a lot of family from out of state, and with the travel restrictions, it’s been really hard to go see them or them to come see us. So it will be really nice to have everyone altogether,” said bride-to-be Ashley Swan.
“It’s just so much stress and it’s different. Nobody has dealt with this before, so nobody can give me any ideas of what to do,” said Courtney Gilfilian.
However, some have used the pandemic to get their wedding business idea off the ground.
Jessica Baker showcased her new business Le Fizz for the first time, an idea she hatched after eloping in Italy.
The pandemic gave her more time to prepare for 2021.
“Everybody else had to slow down and people weren’t getting married. So I didn’t feel like we were in a rush to push out something that I wasn’t happy with,” said Baker.
After a year full of don’ts vendors and brides are ready to get back to ‘I do’s’.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.