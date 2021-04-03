Jefferson Co. Dairy Parade returns this summer

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -Bring on the tractors! The Jefferson County Dairy Parade is back this year after a cancellation last year due to the pandemic.
Jefferson County Agricultural Co-ordinator Jay Matteson says the parade will be Friday, June 4th at 7 PM starting at Watertown High School.
The theme this year: “This milk is for you!”
The idea is to thank first responders who have worked so hard through the pandemic.
The parade will have dairy princesses, fire trucks, and hopefully, they say, marching bands.
The catch there is there cant be air instruments, like trumpets and tubas, due to particle spread.
Parade organizers ask that spectators mask up and stand a cow’s-length apart.
They say if you’d rather watch from home, you’ll be able to stream the parade through NBC Watertown.
