Over 10M COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in NYS

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced Saturday more than 10 million total COVID vaccine doses have been administered across New York.
249,541 doses have been administered across the state run clinics in the last 24 hours, and more than 1.4 million doses have been administered over the past seven days.
“Our mission to get every New Yorker vaccinated for the COVID virus and to do it equitably has been without precedent - there was no blueprint and no one had even heard of a mass vaccination site until very recently,” Governor Cuomo said.
“We reached this 10 million shots milestone thanks to the heroic work of our providers and those who have staffed vaccination sites around the clock to carry out this unprecedented operation. We owe them a huge debt of gratitude. We still have plenty of work ahead of us, and in order to protect the progress we have made and honor the work of our providers, we must continue to take all the basic safety precautions and remain New York tough.”
Here is the state-wide breakdown:
- Total doses administered - 10,174,773
- Total doses administered over past 24 hours - 249,541
- Total doses administered over past 7 days - 1,484,059
- Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose - 32.5%
- Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series - 19.9%
In the North Country region- which encompasses Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Hamilton, Franklin, Essex, and Clinton counties- 175,331 people have received at least one dose with 128,020 already having the complete vaccine series.
Those seeking to determine eligibility and schedule a vaccination appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, can visit the ‘Am I Eligible’ website. You can also call your local public health department for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available.
Jefferson County Public Health: (315) 786-3720
Lewis County Public Health: (315) 376-5453
St. Lawrence County Public Health: (315) 386-2325
