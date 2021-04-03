Sonya Manning, 51, of Port Leyden

PORT LEYDEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Sonya Manning, 51, passed away at Lewis County General after a brief illness.
Sonya was born August 8, 1969 in Watertown to Donald and Ethel Streeter Manning. She attended school in St Lawrence County and graduated from Gouverneur High School with the class of 1988. While in school, she attended BOCES for Culinary Arts.
Sonya took great joy in spending time with her children and grandchildren who she referred to as her babies. She love spending money and spoiling her grandchildren most of all. Sonya was “mom” to everyone she met, handing out tough love and advice with a no filter approach.
She is survived by her three children and their spouses: her daughter and best friend, Tashia Wood and her husband Zachary; her son and the one she referred to as the “wild child” Kyle Williams, who kept her on her toes growing up; and her son whom she always called her “baby bear” Brian Williams and his fiancée Jordan Santamour. Sonya is also survived by her children’s brother whom she referred to as her “unbiological son”, Jason Williams as well as her pride and joys, her three grandchildren Scarlett Manning and her mother Hayley Slavic, Deegan Wood and Lena Williams. She was eagerly waiting for the arrival of her grandson, Lincoln Williams, who is set to arrive any day. Surviving is also her three sisters and brother in laws, Cindy (Mike) Mullin, Shelly (Dave) Woods, Donna (Steve) Jesmer; 3 brothers and 2 sister in laws Kevin (Mary) Manning, Dale (Erica) Manning and David Manning and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Sonya was predeceased by her parents, Ethel and Donald Manning, brother Sam Manning, her children’s father Brian Williams, and a very special nephew Michael “Mickey” Mullin.
Sonya’s children would like to send a sincere thank you to Bob Mackenzie, Matt Yelton, Cody Capron and members of the Constableville Ambulance team, Lewis County Search and Rescue, Lewis County Sheriff as well as the Emergency Room staff at Lewis County General for their compassion and knowledge during this time.
Walk through calling hours for family and friends will be on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 from 5 to 7:00 P.M. at the Sundquist Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Constableville Ambulance, Lewis County Search and Rescue or a charity of ones choosing.
On-line sympathy of condolences may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.