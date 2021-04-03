Sonya Manning, 51, of Port Leyden

She is survived by her three children and their spouses: her daughter and best friend, Tashia Wood and her husband Zachary; her son and the one she referred to as the “wild child” Kyle Williams, who kept her on her toes growing up; and her son whom she always called her “baby bear” Brian Williams and his fiancée Jordan Santamour. Sonya is also survived by her children’s brother whom she referred to as her “unbiological son”, Jason Williams as well as her pride and joys, her three grandchildren Scarlett Manning and her mother Hayley Slavic, Deegan Wood and Lena Williams. She was eagerly waiting for the arrival of her grandson, Lincoln Williams, who is set to arrive any day. Surviving is also her three sisters and brother in laws, Cindy (Mike) Mullin, Shelly (Dave) Woods, Donna (Steve) Jesmer; 3 brothers and 2 sister in laws Kevin (Mary) Manning, Dale (Erica) Manning and David Manning and many nieces, nephews and extended family.