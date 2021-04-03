Trout and salmon season is here

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The nice weather can be put to good use on the water because it’s the first weekend of trout and salmon season in New York!
The season goes from April 1st - October 15th.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation estimates more than 2.2 million trout are big enough to catch in New York waters this year.
Right now, as temperatures are rising, trout are out feeding more aggressively. So the DEC says the fishing is good.
Each year, sportfishing in New York brings in about $2.14 billion in economic activity.
