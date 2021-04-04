Douglas A. Gillen, 72, of Beaver Falls

He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1968 to 1972 during Vietnam and was honorably discharged the rank of Sergeant. He married Katherine Rose Hellinger on June 15, 1974 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Glenfield, Rev. Papp officiating. Doug worked for Central NY DDSO for over 30 years retiring in 2005. He and Kathy made their home in Beaver Falls. He is predeceased by his wife, whom has been waiting for him to join her since January 28, 2013.