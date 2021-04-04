Douglas A. Gillen, 72, of Beaver Falls

BEAVER FALLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Douglas A. Gillen, 72, beloved father and papa, passed away early Friday morning, April 2, 2021 in Greenfield, MA, at the home of his daughter under the care of Pioneer Valley Hospice and his children.
Mr. Gillen was born September 20, 1948 in Constableville to the late Francis Dennis and Arlene “Betty” (Cook) Gillen. Doug graduated from West Leyden Central School in 1966.
He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1968 to 1972 during Vietnam and was honorably discharged the rank of Sergeant. He married Katherine Rose Hellinger on June 15, 1974 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Glenfield, Rev. Papp officiating. Doug worked for Central NY DDSO for over 30 years retiring in 2005. He and Kathy made their home in Beaver Falls. He is predeceased by his wife, whom has been waiting for him to join her since January 28, 2013.
He is survived by his two children, Jessica A. (Eric) Moulton of Greenfield, MA; Jeffrey A. Gillen and his fiancé, Raquel Chase of Amsterdam, NY; his two grandchildren, Evan and Ava Moulton; his siblings, Barb (Mark) Kovach of Brantingham, Cherrie Smith of Boonville; Patrick (Lori) Gillen of Brantingham; Michael Gillen of Utah; Mary (Donald) Schue of Boonville; and several nieces and nephews.
Doug is predeceased by his brothers, James “Jim”, Frances “Denny”, John, Robert “Bob” Gillen and Harlowe Moreland.
Doug was very involved with his TOPS group and became Treasurer of TOPS; as well as King runner-up for NYS. He loved BINGO, playing cards and gardening. He was an avid fisherman. He was very generous to his friends and family. He would spend time taking them to various doctors’ appointments or running errands.
Walk through visitation for family and friends will be on Thursday, April 8th from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. at Sundquist Funeral Home. Please wear a mask and social distancing will be observed.
Funeral services with military burial will be held on Friday, April 9th at 10am at Beaches Bridge Cemetery with retired Minister Rev. Bruce W. Chapman officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to:
Douglas Gillen Memorial Fund
C/O Greenfield Cooperative Bank
277 Federal Street
Greenfield, MA 01301
On-line condolences of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.