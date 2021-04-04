Easter Bunny spotted in Downtown Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was an Easter delight in Watertown’s Public Square, an Easter Bunny sighting was there!
“We figured we’d put a bunch of smiles on people’s faces and we decided to do this,” said the Easter Bunny.
If you drove through downtown Watertown around 5 PM you could catch a glimpse of the bunny and their friend, an Easter Chick, looking to bring some cheer.
“Just want to see their smiles. Love the little ones,” said the Easter Chick.
“We miss our grandkids and want to make other people’s kids happy,” said the Easter Bunny.
The duo put weeks of planning into their appearance in downtown Watertown, all to wish people a Hoppy Easter.
