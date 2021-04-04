G. Edward Lashomb, 90, of Ogdensburg

Edward is survived by his wife, Elizabeth “Betty” Lashomb, a resident of St. Joseph’s Home, his children: Celina Rose (Sam) Burns of Ogdensburg, Edward Paul (Mary Louise) Lashomb of Watertown, Peter Alexander (Tina) Lashomb of Ogdensburg, Mary Christine (Mark) Wademan, and Lucy Ann (Glenn) Braddock of South Carolina. He is survived by his sisters: Roseanne Dominie and her husband Larry of Florida and Dolores Girard of Ogdensburg and his brother Robert “Bub” (Cindy) Lashomb of Florida. Twenty nine grandchildren and 37 great grandchildren survive him as well as many nieces nephews and cousins. A special cousin, Sister Mary Christine Taylor SSJ, also surives him.