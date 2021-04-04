Jean G. Hollis, 86, of Ogdensburg

She is survived by her six children, Terilynn Lewis and her husband, Don, of Saranac Lake, NY, Charles Hollis and his wife, Meredith, of Ogdensburg, NY, Kirk Hollis and his wife, Nancy, of Stroudsburg, PA, Karen Tardelli, of Tupper Lake, NY, James Hollis, of Ovid, NY, and Paul Hollis and his wife, Lori, of Potsdam, NY; eighteen grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; her brother, Roy Ladouceur, Knoxville, TN; and her sister, Sherry Belge and her husband, James, of Jamesville, NY. She is predeceased by her daughter, Sonya Ann Hollis; her brother, James Ladouceur; and Carol Gloska.