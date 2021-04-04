Jean G. Hollis, 86, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Jean G. Hollis, age 86, of Ogdensburg, will be held on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 2:00PM at Notre Dame Church with Rev. Justin Thomas. Burial will follow after at Notre Dame Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
She is survived by her six children, Terilynn Lewis and her husband, Don, of Saranac Lake, NY, Charles Hollis and his wife, Meredith, of Ogdensburg, NY, Kirk Hollis and his wife, Nancy, of Stroudsburg, PA, Karen Tardelli, of Tupper Lake, NY, James Hollis, of Ovid, NY, and Paul Hollis and his wife, Lori, of Potsdam, NY; eighteen grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; her brother, Roy Ladouceur, Knoxville, TN; and her sister, Sherry Belge and her husband, James, of Jamesville, NY. She is predeceased by her daughter, Sonya Ann Hollis; her brother, James Ladouceur; and Carol Gloska.
Jean was born on June 2, 1934, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of Royal H. and Marion A. Armstrong Ladouceur. She graduated from Heuvelton High School in 1951. Jean married Charles E. Hollis on April 23, 1954 at Notre Dame Church with Rev. A.D. Charbonneau presiding.
She enjoyed bowling, gardening, cooking, and spending time with her family.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676 and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center Foundation, 125 New York Ave, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
Condolences may be made online at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.