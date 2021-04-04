Saturday Sports: General Brown hits the gridiron, battles Cato Meridian

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - With area high schools beginning spring break, it was a very light day of action on the local high school sports scene with one exception at Fisher Field in Dexter.
The General Brown Lions hosted Cato Meridian in high school football action.
The Lions appear to score on their first possession when Nate Heller calls his own number on 4th down and goes 51 yards for the touchdown, but the score is waved off due to an inadvertent whistle.
But the Lions defense comes up big on Cato’s first possession as Heller picks off Konar Witkowski and it’s off to the races. Heller weaves his way into the end zone on his 18th birthday for a 60 yard touchdown, putting the Lions on top 7-0 after 1 quarter.
The Blue Devils were looking to get something going on offense, but Sheamus Devine comes up with the sack of Witkowski.
Cato Meridian evens the score in the 2nd when Witkowski connects with Carter Abate on 4th down for the touchdown, tying the game at 7.
General Brown goes on to win 41-7.
In men’s college lacrosse from North Country Field, 10th ranked St. Lawrence hosted Skidmore.
In the 1st period, the Saints get on the board when Chris Jordan unloads a blast that finds net. Score: 1-0 Saints.
Then it was Stew Hutchinson in front going low for the tally, 2-0 St. Lawrence. A little over a minute later, Alex Mapstone winds and fires, upping the Saints lead to 3-0.
Now 3-1, Saints’ Ben Murtagh splits the pipes with a man down tally. Score: 4-1 St. Lawrence.
Just under a minute later, Zadoc White scores from point blank range: 5-1 Saints.
With the score 5-2, Jack Hennessey is left all alone and makes Skidmore pay, 6-2 Saints.
St. Lawrence wins 17-9.
In men’s college lacrosse at SUNY Canton, the Roos played host to SUNY Delhi.
Early in the 1st period, Zack Lafave gets the Roos scoring going, 1-0 SUNY Canton.
Then it was Brandon Schmidt on the fast break with the goal: 2-0 Roos.
With the score 3-1, Roos’ Hunter Olsen scores his 2nd goal of the game: 4-1 SUNY Canton. The Roos add to their lead when Kyle Fingar dents net on the doorstep, 5-1 Canton.
Then it was Trent Dow finding the mark: 6-1 SUNY Canton.
With time winding down in the 1st, Jacob Facey connects. Score: 7-1 SUNY Canton.
SUNY Canton goes on to win 14-8.
Saturday Sports Scores
HS Football
- General Brown 41, Cato Meridian 7
Men’s College Lacrosse
- St. Lawrence 17, Skidmore 9
- SUNY Canton 14, SUNY Delhi 8
College Baseball
- St. Lawrence 9, SUNY Plattsburgh 1
- St. Lawrence 13, SUNY Plattsburgh 2
- Clarkson 14, Bard 4
- Clarkson 11, Bard 2
College Softball
- Skidmore 6, St. Lawrence 4
- Skidmore 8, St. Lawrence 0
- J.C.C. 13, Cayuga C.C. 2
- J.C.C. 11, Cayuga C.C. 2
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.