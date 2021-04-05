Catherine F. “Fanny” Martin Smith, 96, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Private services for Catherine F. “Fanny” Martin Smith, age 96, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021, at 10:00AM with the Rev. Carolyn Bartkus officiating. There will be no public calling hours. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mrs. Smith passed away on Monday, April 5, 2021, at Riverledge Nursing Home.
Fanny is survived by her two children, Robert A. Martin and his wife, Hope, of Ogdensburg, NY and David E. Martin and his wife, Janice, of Ogdensburg, NY; six grandchildren, one great grandchild, several step grandchildren and nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Fanny is predeceased by a sister, Elizabeth Como and her husband, Thomas G. Smith.
Fanny was born on January 9, 1925, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of Edward and Dorothy Walling Cayen. She attended local schools. Fanny married Joseph Martin on February 7, 1942 at St. John’s Church. He predeceased her on August 20, 1987. Fanny later married Thomas G. Smith at St. John’s Church in Ogdensburg, NY on May 26, 2007. He predeceased her on May 8, 2018. Fanny was employed at ACCO International Brands in Ogdensburg for fifteen years and later went to work for St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center as an LPN for twenty years retiring in December of 1980.
Fanny enjoyed knitting, crocheting, reading, and loved cleaning her cars, including her Pontiac or Cadillac. She sang in the choir at St. John’s Church for sixty-two years.
Donations may be made in Fanny’s memory to St. John’s Episcopal Church, 500 Caroline St., P.O. Box 658, Ogdensburg, New York 13669.
Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.