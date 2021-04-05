Catherine F. “Fanny” Martin Smith, 96, of Ogdensburg

Fanny was born on January 9, 1925, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of Edward and Dorothy Walling Cayen. She attended local schools. Fanny married Joseph Martin on February 7, 1942 at St. John’s Church. He predeceased her on August 20, 1987. Fanny later married Thomas G. Smith at St. John’s Church in Ogdensburg, NY on May 26, 2007. He predeceased her on May 8, 2018. Fanny was employed at ACCO International Brands in Ogdensburg for fifteen years and later went to work for St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center as an LPN for twenty years retiring in December of 1980.