Clarkson expects to make full on-campus comeback by fall

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - If everything goes as expected, by fall, Zoom classes at Clarkson University will be the exception, not the norm as they have been for much of the pandemic.
Clarkson University has released its plans for the fall semester, which include returning to full, in-person, full-capacity classroom instruction.
That’s assuming that everyone in the university community who wants to be is vaccinated against COVID-19 by mid-August.
The semester is scheduled to start on August 31 and university officials expect to fully be in regular campus operations by then.
Some research faculty have continued their work through the pandemic, while other employees returned this spring.
Officials say the plan is to have all employees back by the end of April.
Masks will be required to start, but whether that continues into the fall depends on the situation at the time.
