OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life for Derrick J. Bush (Shaver), 39, of Ogdensburg will be held on Sunday, April 11th, 2021 at the Ogdensburg Moose Lodge at 3 p.m. Derrick passed away unexpectedly on April 2, 2021 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home.
Derrick was born on March 4th, 1982 in Ogdensburg. He was the son of Kevin Shaver and the late Lorraine Gemmill. He attended school in Norwood and Ogdensburg. He loved music, tattoos, his family, friends and most of all, his cherished children.
He is survived by his two sons: Blake and Tavian Barton, his sister Shandericka Purser and her companion Richard Stevenson of Ogdensburg, his maternal grandmother Anne Compo of Ogdensburg and his stepfather Mark Purser. He is also survived by his nephews; Bryson, Kayle and Landyss, and many special Aunts and Uncles; Cheryl Gemmill, Larry Gemmill Jr., David Gemmill, Terry Gemmill and Roxanne Gemmill Bercume.
He was predeceased by his mother Lorraine Gemmill, his adoptive father Keith Bush, grandfather Larry Gemmill and several aunts and uncles.
Derrick gave the Gift of Life by being an organ donor.
There will be food and fellowship at the Celebration of Life, if you wish to bring additional appetizers and desserts it would be greatly appreciated.
