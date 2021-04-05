Elizabeth M. Bogardus, 83, of Hermon

HERMON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Elizabeth M. Bogardus, age 83, of Hermon, NY, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, April 3, 2021.
There will be calling hours for Elizabeth on Thursday, April 8, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. with her funeral service immediately following at 2:00 p.m. at French Funeral Home in Edwards with Pastors Reggie Curtis officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Edwards. Condolences and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Elizabeth was born on October 22, 1937 in Fine, NY to the late Claude and Eunice (Webb) Carpenter. She attended Oswegatchie School. On April 28, 1955, she married Weldon H. Bogardus. He passed away on August 8, 1994. On April 1, 1961, she and her husband and her parents purchased Windy Hill Farms in Hermon. She also cleaned the Hermon Library, ran Windy Hill Ceramics out of her basement and taught ceramics classes with her mother.
Elizabeth is a member of the Hermon Methodist Church, Hermon Home Bureau, Hermon Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and was a member of the Republican Committee. She enjoyed knitting, playing cards, was known for her whistle, and loved spending her winters in Florida.
Surviving are a son and his wife, Weldon and Linda Bogardus Jr; three daughters and their husbands, Sally and Ronnie Perrin, Jeanne and Dennis LaPoint and Susan and David Barney; a sister, Linda Wood; sister-in-law, Daryl and Audrey Hall; 12 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews, cousins and aunts.
Elizabeth is predeceased by her husband, Weldon, and parents, Claude and Eunice Carpenter, a sister, Claudia Bebee; nephews, Dale Hall, Fred Wood and Claude Bebee, her longtime companion, Pearl Curtis, and brothers-in-law, Charles Bebee and Donald Wood.
Donations may be made in Elizabeth’s memory to the Hermon Methodist Church.
