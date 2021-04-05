Elizabeth M. Bogardus, 83, of Hermon

Elizabeth was born on October 22, 1937 in Fine, NY to the late Claude and Eunice (Webb) Carpenter. She attended Oswegatchie School. On April 28, 1955, she married Weldon H. Bogardus. He passed away on August 8, 1994. On April 1, 1961, she and her husband and her parents purchased Windy Hill Farms in Hermon. She also cleaned the Hermon Library, ran Windy Hill Ceramics out of her basement and taught ceramics classes with her mother.