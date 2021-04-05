Ellen J. Moore, 91, of West Parishville

WEST PARISHVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ellen J. Moore, 91, a longtime resident of West Parishville Road, peacefully passed away on March 30, 2021 at United Helpers Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Canton.
Ellen was born on August 25, 1929 in Pierrepont, New York, the daughter of the late Roy and Virginia (Parody) Snyder. She married Claude E. Moore on August 28, 1948 in Potsdam. He predeceased her on June 1, 2007.
Ellen was a homemaker who dedicated her life to raising her children. At one time, she also worked as a waitress and cook at the Depot Street Diner and at PACES at SUNY Potsdam. Ellen had a great love for gardening, cooking, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Ellen is survived by her sons, Jerry and Jane Moore of Potsdam and Randy and Shellie Moore of Colton; her grandchildren, Eric and Jennifer Moore of Potsdam, Scott Moore of Potsdam, Jamie Moore and Bob Staires, Jr. of West Stockholm; Chad and Crystal Moore of South Colton; and Lisa and Heath Olson of North Carolina; and numerous great and great great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Verde Snyder of Canton, her sister, Rhoda and William Bond of Norfolk; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her daughter and son-in-law, Sheila and Bruce Brewer; her brothers, Hawley and Hollis Snyder; and her sister, Irene White.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday 1-4:00 PM at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam. Burial will be held privately in Riverview Cemetery, West Parishville.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions in her memory to the United Helpers Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Activities Fund.
Memories may be shared and condolences offered online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.