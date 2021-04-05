PILLAR POINT, N.Y. (WWNY) - Gerald H. Adams, 69, of Pillar Point, NY, passed away April 2, 2021 at the Samaritan Summit Village where he has resided since May 5, 2020.
Born on November 29, 1951 in Watertown, NY, son of Wilford and Virginia Allen Adams, he graduated from General Brown High School in 1969.
His father owned the family farm “Adamshore Farm” on the North Shore Road on Pillar Point. Gerald worked by his father’s side from the time he was a young boy and became a partner in 1974. He purchased the farm from his father in 1974 and owned and operated it up until 1994.
Gerald married Deborah Timerman, of Brownville, on December 28, 1974 at the All Souls Universalist Church in Watertown.
Upon selling the farm he went to work for his father in law, Robert L. Timerman at the Timerman Insurance Co in Chaumont. He purchased the business in 2000 and owned and operated it up until he retired in 2009.
Deborah was an elementary teacher at Dexter and Brownville Elementary Schools, she retired in 2014.
Gerald and his wife loved the outdoors. They enjoyed hiking and completed the 46 peaks in the Adirondack Mountains, riding bikes, kayaking, and cross country skiing. He was instrumental in starting the Booster Club at the General Brown High School, active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Dexter where he was a Deacon, Elder and sang in the choir, prominent member of the NYS Farm Bureau and New York Holstein Association.
Among his survivors are his beloved wife, Deborah T. Adams, of Pillar Point, his two sons and daughter in law, Doug and Kelsey Adams, of CA, Steve Adams, of Mass., three grandchildren, Avery, Ryan and Charlotte, a sister and brother in law, Mary and Lenny Aberg, of RI, three nieces, two great nieces, 2 great nephews, his in laws, Robert L. and Nina Timerman, of Brownville, and a brother and sister in law, Stuart and Vicky Timerman, of DE.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life and burial in Dexter Cemetery will take place at a later date.
Donations may be made to https://giving.massgeneral.org/support-neurolgy/ftd-unit/. This organization was very helpful in assisting and helping with Gerald’s diagnosis and care.
Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.