Gordon “Gordy” Mandigo, 86, of Hermon

HERMON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Gordon “Gordy” Mandigo, 86, passed away on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg.
Funeral services are private with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Gordon was born on January 30, 1935, the son of Everett and Margaret (Barnhart) Mandigo.
He married Mary Popple in 1961 and Mary passed away in 2003. Gordy married Patricia DeLorme in 2005 and Pat passed away in 2009.
Gordy worked for the Local Laborers Union for many years.
He is survived by his children Emmett Mandigo of Hermon, Vicky Sharpe of Gouverneur, Patricia Williams of South Carolina, several grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Gordon is also survived by his brother Bert Mandigo of Maine, nieces, and nephews. Gordy is predeceased by his parents, his wives, his sons Timothy “Dale” Weber and Gary M. Mandigo, and his brother Morgan Mandigo.
Memorial donations in honor of Gordy are encouraged to St. Judes Children’s Hospital or St. Lawrence County SPCA.
