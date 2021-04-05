Jana K. Reynolds, 67, of Greig

GREIG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jana K. Reynolds, 67, of Greig Road, passed away on Saturday afternoon, April 3, 2021 at St. Luke’s Healthcare, New Hartford.

Calling hours will be Wednesday, April 7, 2021 from 4:00- 6:00 pm at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., 5702 Waters Road, Lowville. Please wear a mask and follow COVID guidelines. A funeral service will be held privately for the family. Burial will be at a later date in West Lowville Rural Cemetery.

Jana is survived by her children, Starr and Heath Loomis of Port Leyden, Lynn Jones of Greig, Ashley and Carl Hatton of Norwich; nine grandchildren, Travis, Michael, Allison, Jasmine, Dustin, Deion, Diamond, Coral and Logan. She is also survived by one great-granddaughter, Amberleigh.

Jana was born on September 25, 1953 in Watertown, NY, a daughter of the late Kenneth and Barbara Zecher Gordon. She graduated from Lowville Academy in 1971 and CCBI in Syracuse. She worked at Lewis County General Hospital as a switchboard operator and at A-Plus in Lowville.

Jana enjoyed bowling and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and her great-granddaughter. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com

