John Paul King, 70, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - When you first entered the home of John Paul King, it would not have been uncommon to find him sitting at the head of his hand-built dining room table, tinkering. An array of tools and bits and bobs would be spread in front of him. To you, it might look like chaos, but to him everything had a place and a purpose and was arranged within easy reach. He might not notice you immediately, but when he did, he would put his large aviator-style glasses back on, smile, and stand up to welcome you into his home.