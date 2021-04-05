Man allegedly made fake barcodes to pay lower prices at Home Depot

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Syracuse man is accused of creating fake barcodes to pay lower prices at Home Depot stores, including the one in Watertown.
State police charged 37 year old Jeffrey Gordon with grand larceny and petit larceny.
Troopers said Gordon created the fake barcodes, scanned them at the self-checkout, and fraudulently paid lower prices on the items he bought.
According to police, Gordon did this 28 times between last November and this February at Home Depot locations in Dewitt, Camillus, Clay, Cicero, Auburn, and Watertown.
The total amount of theft across all stores was approximately $10,000.
Gordon was released on appearance tickets.
