Mary A. Stelmach, 75, of Beaver Falls

Mary was born on November 10, 1945 in Brooklyn, NY, a daughter of the late Peter William and Dorothy Rose O’Brien Stelmach. She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Edna (Wayne) Ortlieb of Beaver Falls and Ann Marie (Darrin) Kolyer of Long Island; three grandchildren, Alese S. Gasque, Kyle E. Kolyer, and Travis John Kolyer; a great-granddaughter on the way, Mia Jane Alicia Fletcher; a sister, Margaret A. (Daryl) Kloster of Castorland and a brother, James (Loretta) Stelmach of Florida; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.