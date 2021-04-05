BEAVER FALLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mary A. Stelmach, 75, of Beaver Falls, passed away Monday morning, April 5, 2021, surrounded by her two daughters, Edna and Ann Marie at Edna’s home, Main Street, Beaver Falls under the loving care of her family and Lewis County Hospice.
Calling hours are from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., 5702 Waters Road, Lowville, with funeral service to be held privately for the family.
Mary was born on November 10, 1945 in Brooklyn, NY, a daughter of the late Peter William and Dorothy Rose O’Brien Stelmach. She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Edna (Wayne) Ortlieb of Beaver Falls and Ann Marie (Darrin) Kolyer of Long Island; three grandchildren, Alese S. Gasque, Kyle E. Kolyer, and Travis John Kolyer; a great-granddaughter on the way, Mia Jane Alicia Fletcher; a sister, Margaret A. (Daryl) Kloster of Castorland and a brother, James (Loretta) Stelmach of Florida; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She is predeceased by a son, Richard J. Gasque; two brothers, Peter William Stelmach and John W. Stelmach and one sister, Gloria Stelmach.
Mary was member of Salem Christian Fellowship Church, Beaver Falls. She enjoyed playing bingo and scratch-off lottery tickets with her sister, Margaret. Mary loved being around her family. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com
