River Hospital named to list of top 100 critical access hospitals

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - When you have exciting news, you sing it from the rooftops.
We couldn’t get River Hospital CEO Emily Mastaler to sing, but she did share with us that River Hospital has been recognized as a 2021 Top 100 Critical Access Hospital by the Chartis Center for Rural Health.
It’s the only critical access hospital in New York state to make the list.
It’s based on public data showing performance on quality of care, patient reviews and healthcare affordability.
“When we’re celebrating the successes and understanding the importance of rural healthcare, especially in these challenging times, we just really wanted to take this chance to show gratitude. We’re thrilled to share the great news and we hope to keep it going,” said Mastaler.
This is the first time River Hospital has made the list.
