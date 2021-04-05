A very nice week ahead

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The day is off to a cool start, but it will end up warm and sunny.
And it’s only going to get warmer during the week.
Temperatures were mostly in the 20s and 30s to start Monday and will top out in the mid-50s.
Tuesday will also be sunny with highs around 55.
It will be mostly sunny Wednesday with highs in the mid-60s.
Thursday will be mostly sunny and close to 70 degrees.
It will be partly sunny Friday with a small chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-60s.
It will be around 60 both Saturday and Sunday. It will be partly sunny Saturday and mostly cloudy with a chance of rain on Sunday.
