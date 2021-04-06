Anne M. (Shoen) Mayville, 85, of Norfolk

Anne loved to cook and eat good food. She spent many years working at LaVigne’s Hotel and later Hotel Grande. She’s a lifelong NY Yankee fan, she enjoyed crossword puzzles and word search puzzles, Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. Anne enjoyed socializing with all of her friends, reading the newspaper, reading, traveling to Maine, listening to country music and to her beloved Billy play the piano. Most of all, Anne loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.