Beatrice M. Stanford, 94, of Lowville

Surviving are her five children, Linda Turck, of Croghan, Wilbur (Sue) Stanford, Jr., of Glenfield, Robert F. Stanford and Paul (Lorrie) Stanford, all of Lowville, and Patricia A. (Merle) Arndt, of Beaver Falls; eleven grandchildren who held a very special place in her heart, Kip (Julie) Turck, and Philip Turck, both of New Bremen, Jennifer Johnson and Wilbur (Erica) Stanford, III, both of Beaver Falls, Travis (Lana) Stanford and Michael Stanford, both of Lowville, Lindsey (Lee) Todeschini, of Brantingham, Shaun R. (Jamie) Stanford of Beaver Falls, Kristel A. Stanford, of Lowville, Mackenzie L. (William) Ritz and Kyle R. Demo and companion Jenna Eaton, of Croghan; twenty two great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.